Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Wide Receiver Loss

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that one player is no longer with the Texas Longhorns program.

According to Inside Texas of On3, wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer with the team. A reason for his departure from the program was not reported.

Hall transferred to Texas this season after spending one year at Alabama. He played in just three games all year, racking up just one reception on the entire season.

Fans took to social media to react to the latest news about Hall.

"Yeah it’s not looking good at all for this kid," one fan said.

"Billingsley walked off the practice field. Hall now gone. Neither made any impact. Maybe Steve Sarkisian should know that Nick Saban knows a little something about football and shouldn’t take kids removed from his program for being detrimental to the team," added another.

Others are hoping he gets it right the next time.

"It’s easy to pile on and talk s*** about a kid. How about offer him some encouragement instead? I hope he gets it all figured out and becomes the player he certainly has the potential to be," one fan said.

It certainly appears Hall will be headed to his third program.