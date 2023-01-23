Football World Reacts To The Alabama Fans Controversy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Alabama fans launched a very fascinating campaign over the weekend.

The fans are trying to take credit for how good Jalen Hurts has become, even though he was benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 National Championship Game against Georgia.

After the game (which Alabama won), Hurts announced his decision to transfer and found a lot of success at Oklahoma. He was then drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and has them just one win away from a berth in the Super Bowl. '

All of this has led the football world to have some funny reactions regarding how Alabama fans have claimed Hurts.

"Alabama didn’t have faith in Jalen Hurts. He belongs to OU. I’m a fan of neither. Thems the breaks," one fan tweeted.

"As an outsider of both fan bases, I’ll always associate Jalen Hurts with Alabama," another tweet read.

Who do you think should be able to claim Hurts?