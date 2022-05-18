Football World Reacts To The Ambidextrous Quarterback Video

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

High school quarterback Mikey Gow got the football world taking Wednesday when "SportsCenter" picked up a viral TikTok of the ambidextrous QB tossing the ball all over the field.

When fans got a look the young quarterback's arm(s), it garnered plenty of reaction across social media.

"THIS.. is wild," one user replied with a mind-blown emoji.

"I see Mikey work every week!" a coach tweeted. "He's a special QB w/ a brilliant future. I'm thrilled he's got national buzz. The thing is, throwing ambidextrous isn't what makes him special. He has a great work ethic, live arm, great feet in the pocket, ++Football IQ, and he's a leader of men."

"This COULD be lethal."

"1000000% yes," another commented. "Imagine all the plays you can run knowing your quarterback can throw with both hands…"

"Long snappers aren't impressed!"

"#OKState is mentioned as one of the schools looking at quarterback Mikey Gow. Reading the comments, yes, I understand he’s throwing better with his right hand," said a Stillwater reporter. "But still — it has to be an advantage just to be able to throw left-handed occasionally. Impressive."

Gow is said to be getting a look from schools such as: Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Nebraska.