Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Ranking News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school looks on during the game against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning is still the top-rated recruit in the 2023 high school football recruiting class.

Manning, who's the nephew of Peyton & Eli Manning, has been the No. 1 recruit for this class on 247Sports for over a year, but some don't think he should be.

Some fans and media pundits think he's a bit overrated and that led to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins to make the point that a lot of those people want him to fail.

"I think there's a lot of people that want Arch Manning to fail," Ivins said. "He has a target on his back. If you check social media, everyone's pointing out who he's going up against and you know what, Arch Manning can't control that. This guy is doing what he's supposed to do. He's playing the schedule that he has and he's producing. He looks great doing it."

This led to a few mixed reactions from some fans on social media.

Manning is currently committed to Texas & is seen as the quarterback of the future for that program.

We'll have to see how he does when he gets there next year.