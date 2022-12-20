Football World Reacts To The Bret Bielema Announcement

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Brett Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini is seen before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bret Bielema isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Bielema, who's the head football coach at Illinois, has signed a new six-year extension to remain with the program. It was announced by the official Twitter account for the program on Tuesday morning.

Bielema was originally hired in December of 2020 and has done a remarkable job turning this program around. In just two seasons, he's led the Fighting Illini to a 13-11 overall record, with eight of those wins coming this season.

Fans are super thrilled that Bielema is set to be around for the long haul.

Bielema will look to lead the Fighting Illini to the first nine-win season since 2001 when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Kickoff will be at noon ET.