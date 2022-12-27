Football World Reacts To The Condoleezza Rice Announcement

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks about her new book, "Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family," during the Newsmakers luncheon at the National Press Club October 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. The book is about Rice's family and growing up in racially-segregated Birmingham, Alabama, during the 1950s and 60s. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be involved in an NFL team's search for a head coach.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that Rice will be a part of their search committee.

For the most part, NFL fans are confused as to why Rice should have a say on the Broncos' next hire.

"Broncos duplicating the Jimmy Haslem model of management. Let’s see how that work out for them," one person said.

"Deeply unserious team," another person wrote.

"This process is gonna be torture," Matt Brown of Extra Points commented.

Back in 2018, Condoleezza Rice was actually linked to the Browns' head coaching vacancy. Obviously, she wasn't hired for the job.

It'll be fascinating to see what kind of impact - if any - Rice has on the Broncos' search for a new leader.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner has already said that Denver's next head coach will report to him, not general manager George Paton.