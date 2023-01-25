Football World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Development

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Reports have emerged that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer dating longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett.

Francesca Bacardi of Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Buffett broke up early last year but were keeping the breakup under wraps. The two reportedly ended the relationship all the way back in March and Prescott has been casually dating ever since.

There's significant evidence of the breakup on Buffett's Instagram page. Whereas @natalie_buffett once had tons of messages and tributes between the two of them, Dak's presence has been non-existent for the past year. Buffett doesn't have a single picture of Dak or anything football adjacent since February 11, 2022.

Based on the reactions to the news though, NFL fans seem to think this breakup happened this week. Everyone is joking about how Dak's poor performance on the field led to Buffett breaking up with him:

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett were dating for around two years at the time of the reported breakup. His Instagram page doesn't have anything from his relationship with her though.

Suffice it to say, Prescott is going to be a solo act off the field until further notice. Though with this news, people might start paying a lot more attention to who Prescott is hanging out with whenever he's out in public.

Will Dak Prescott find a plus-one for the 2023 NFL season?