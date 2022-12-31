Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game.

Stroud attempted to downplay the threats.

“I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”

The college football world wasn't having it, though.

"WTH? It is a game and he is a college student. Good grief," Ohio reporter Jo Ingles said.

"How do you let the game get to you so much that you go out of your way to threaten a dude's life over it? Sick people..." another fan said.

"It’s so sad that people think threatening this young man’s life over a game is ok. Just shameful. We should be thankful that he’s our QB kid been balling all year!" added another.

Stroud will hope to silence the doubters tonight against Georgia.