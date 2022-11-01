Football World Reacts To The Herm Edwards Job News

After leaving ESPN's analyst desk for a while to coach Arizona State, Herm Edwards is reportedly back with the network.

Per Field Yates, "Edwards will be returning to ESPN as both an NFL and college football analyst, starting this Friday."

The football world reacted to the former coach returning to the Worldwide Leader's airwaves.

"YES!!" commented Chase McCabe. "Love this!"

"This is where he belongs!!" another said. "I am happy for Herm."

"Former ASU coach wasn't out of work for long..." reported Dave Burns.

"Amazing news!! Let’s gooooo!! Glad you are back on the big screen," a Chiefs fan account tweeted at Edwards.

"Back home where he belongs."

"Herm Edwards is back on the TV train," commented Sarah Kezele.

"One of the best in the business!"

"Always loved when Herm was in studio for Mike and Mike," a viewer said. "I don't know how he had so much energy for 6:30am."

Prior to coaching the Sun Devils, Edwards spent nearly a decade with ESPN becoming a beloved member of it's "NFL Live" program.