Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team.

The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the reigning college football champions. However, Ohio State may not have arguably its best player for the rest of the game.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a brutal hit near the end of the third quarter and appeared be knocked unconscious - or at least in serious distress.

Here's the hit.

Fans aren't sure a penalty shouldn't have been called.

"Maybe technically correct, but this is the kind of play that they tried to create the rule to prevent," one fan said about a potential targeting call.

"Helmet to helmet contact. Defenseless player? But it also takes OSUs top offensive threat. How convenient," said another.

"Not targeting but unnecessary roughness at least. Marv was a defenseless receiver," said a third.

What do you think of the play?