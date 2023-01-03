Football World Reacts To The Iowa Quarterback Transfer

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Just a little over a month after Alex Padilla entered the portal, Carson May decided to join him on Monday afternoon. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

He decided to enter the portal despite not taking a single snap with the team.

It didn't take long for the college football community to send in their reactions to this announcement.

"With Iowa QB Carson May in the transfer portal, all the spring reps will go to Cade McNamara and Joe Labas. Not necessarily a bad thing. Highly touted Marco Lainez arrives in June," another tweet read.

Before May committed to Iowa, he was a three-star recruit and the No. 12 player in his home state (Oklahoma) in the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He was also the No. 31 quarterback recruit for his class and the No. 536 overall recruit in the country.

Where will this talented freshman end up next?