Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Dad Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were bounced from the College Football Playoff in heartbreaking fashion. But it was Michigan's final drive of the game that caused Harbaugh's own father to go viral.

In the fourth quarter, with Michigan possessing all of their timeouts and TCU driving with a 51-45 lead, the Wolverines were content to let TCU milk vital seconds off the clock. At 1:25 remaining in the game, cameras panned to Jack Harbaugh, who seemed visibly irate.

The Harbaugh family patriarch could be seen mouthing the words "What is he doing?" while standing up in confusion.

Football fans had different reactions to Jack Harbaugh's reaction. Some found the scene enormously funny while others agreed with the sentiment:

The poor clock management on TCU's final drive was one of many instances of terrible playcalling and execution in the Fiesta Bowl. From the three turnovers to allowing over 250 rushing yards, Michigan looked nothing like the team that went into the game as the No. 2 school in the country.

The failure of these last two College Football Playoff losses could wind up being the final straw for Jim Harbaugh in some regards. There are reports that the NFL will come calling again and he might be harder-pressed to say no this time.

Then again, we thought that Harbaugh had hit the wall after the 2020 season and since then he's beaten Ohio State and won the Big Ten title twice.

What does this outcome mean for Harbaugh's future at Michigan?