Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling.

Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State."

Per WTOL 11's Jordan Strack, every page is blank.

The football world reacted to Harbaugh's OSU book on Twitter.

"Jim is so back," a fan said.

"I need it," another laughed.

"That's very funny, I hear his post season success book is the same thing," a user shot back.

"That's grade A hating I respect it."

"Where can we get that book?" another asked.

"I just bought 2. One for my house and one to give to a dear OSU friend of mine woo!" another fan tweeted.

"Just like his championship trophy case!" another Buckeye replied.

Who else is already ready for rivalry week?