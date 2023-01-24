Football World Reacts To The Josh Heupel Announcement

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee is keeping its head football coach for the next several years.

The school has extended Josh Heupel's contract until 2029 and it also bumped his annual salary up to $9 million. He made $5 million this past season so this is a $4 million increase.

The raise moves him to fifth among all SEC head coaches in terms of average annual salary. He's currently behind Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher.

Heupel just led Tennessee to an 11-win season after the program won only seven games in 2021. The team even started the season 9-0 and was the top team in the country before falling to Georgia.

The college football community thinks Heupel deserves this raise in a big way.

"Well deserved. He resurrected a dead program. Don’t spend it all in one place, coach!" another tweet read.

Heupel will now try and build upon the success that the program had in 2022 heading into the 2023 season.