Football World Reacts To The Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced his transfer on Sunday night.

Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to transfer out of the Badgers program.

Mertz threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

“I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said. “I want to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Engram, Keller Chryst, our stength staff, our training room staff, and everyone that is a part of this program for making my dream come true.”

The college football world has taken to social media to react to the transfer.

"Best of luck wherever you land. Wished it had gone better. Hold your head high and thanks for your time with the program. Always a part of the Wisconsin Badgers family," one fan wrote.

"Ignore all these blowhard fans. Thanks for everything man, can’t wait to see what the future holds for you, best of luck," one fan added.

"Among all the challenges you as a high profile QB faced you always carried and conducted yourself so incredibly well. Really sincerely hope you find a great opportunity where you can showcase your talent. Once a badger, always a badger," one fan added.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell shared his reaction, too.

"Lots of conversations with Graham. Actually just got off the phone not too long ago with him. It’s a tough situation... Encouraged him to stick around here and see this thing play out. Didn’t want that but I respect it," he said.

Best of luck at your next stop, Graham.