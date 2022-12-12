Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.

NBC will be getting the Big Ten night game, which means that Taylor will continue to grace the network in primetime. Over the past year she has hosted the NFL Draft, the NBA Finals, the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Football fans are congratulating Taylor on her new role and are looking forward to seeing her cover college football again. Many are also praising her for managing to secure more money from NBC in the process:

A former college volleyball and basketball star, Maria Taylor began working for ESPN in her mid-20s and rapidly climbed the ladder there until she was one of the lead analysts on College GameDay.

Taylor left ESPN after the 2021 NBA Finals and joined NBC just in time to be named one of their in-studio talents for the Olympics. The following year, she was promoted to the host of Sunday Night Football to replace Mike Tirico.

Things just keep getting better and better for Taylor.