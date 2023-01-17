Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami.

"Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

It didn't take long for the football world to start reacting to the news.

"ESPN reports that Jake Garcia, who was the Hurricanes’ top quarterback recruit in more than a decade, will enter the portal," Hurricanes beat writer Adam Lichtenstein said. "Garcia started against Virginia after Tyler Van Dyke was injured."

"Bet he wish he stayed. Bro we be trying to tell y’all. UM is not IT! Stop making bad decisions," said another fan about his decision to decommit from USC in the first place.

"Jake Garcia to California, Stanford...Utah? Somewhere close to home where he can play in near future?" questioned another.

In two years with the Hurricanes, Garcia racked up 950 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.