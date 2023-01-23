Football World Reacts To The Michigan Stadium Announcement

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Much was made about Michigan Stadium's tunnel this past season after the incident involving Michigan State and some of James Franklin's comments.

Now, according to several reports, a number of seats are being removed near the tunnel in an effort to expand it.

The football world reacted to the news on Monday.

"Michigan Stadium is set to have 45 seats removed to widen the tunnel. The move is to give players and coaches more room to access," a Wolverines writer shared.

"They are removing 45 seats just for me!! I'm kind of a big deal," a parody tunnel account tweeted.

"Michigan Stadium to make adjustments to tunnel following issues in 2022 season," said a Michigan Football handle.

"The move comes after a 'thorough safety review' following the 2022 season, an athletic department spokesman tells MLive," the site reported.

How do you feel about UM's move?