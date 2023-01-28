Football World Reacts To The Mike Zimmer Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is joining Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado.

Coach Prime confirmed this move during an interview with Thee Pregame Show earlier this week.

Zimmer previously served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is also making his way to Colorado as a member of Sanders' staff.

“Taggart’s coming, too, by the way,” Sanders said during the interview. “Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If my kid is a college football player im seeing if he wants to transfer..legit," one fan wrote.

"Good for Zim. I wish nothing but the best for him and Prime in Colorado. Should be fun to watch what they build," another said.

"CU has more head coaching experience than the Broncos staff did in the last 7 years," another added.

Zimmer spent eight seasons as head coach of the Vikings from 2014-21. Before that, he was a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.