Football World Reacts To The News On Rush Propst

Few high school head coaches in history have made a name for themselves the way Rush Propst has. Fewer have been featured on the MTV show Two-A-Days. But now Propst is back in the spotlight again for some pretty negative reasons.

Last night, Propst did not have his contract renewed at Georgia’s Valdosta High School after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month. Allegations had surfaced that Propst was under investigation for allegedly recruiting players and their families and soliciting money to pay for their living expenses.

But according to AL.com, Propst might have crossed the line even harder. He is alleged to have misused school funds, including funds marked for stadium advertising.

Whatever the exact reason, the board of education decided that his time at Valdosta High School was up. By a reported vote of 5-3 he was removed.

Reaction on social media have been largely lamenting the situation. Some believe that Propst is a “winner by any means necessary” kind of coach, while others believe he’s an embarrassment to football.

Every time I read about Rush Propst I can't help but think of all the good coaches who haven't left a string of tire fires behind them at every stop who would have killed for the opportunities he has been handed.https://t.co/vftYsOKYEG — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 28, 2021

The fact that 3 people on the Valdosta BOE voted to keep Rush Propst is an embarrassment. Disgraceful to the profession. https://t.co/6iOoEvPxlR — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) April 28, 2021

Coach Rush Propst (From Two-A-Days Fame) Was Fired For, Well, Caring Too Much About Winning And Allegedly Illegally Recruiting https://t.co/73LFncSiUW — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) April 28, 2021

Rush Propst rose to national prominence as head coach of Alabama’s Hoover High School in the early-2000s. He won five state championships in nine years with the team and became a central figure in MTV’s Two-A-Days from 2006 to 2007.

Propst resigned from Hoover High School in 2007 and took his talents to Colquitt County High School in Georgia. He won two more state titles during his 11-year stint at Colquitt County before being dismissed in 2019.

Controversy and winning go hand-in-hand with Rush Propst. In this case, the controversy was just too much for him to overcome.

Will we see Propst get another coaching job?