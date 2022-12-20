Football World Reacts To The NFL Network Suspension

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Formal NFL player Willie McGinest speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

NFL Network has removed analyst Willie McGinest from their lineup.

It stems after McGinest was arrested on Monday for assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood nightclub.

McGinest was booked into jail on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond.

After he was arrested, TMZ released a video of the incident which shows McGinest bashing another person's head with a bottle.

Football fans know that the situation doesn't look good for the former NFL player.

McGinest will not appear on the network until the investigation is complete, per ProFootballTalk.

He spent 15 years as a linebacker in the NFL, 12 of which came with the New England Patriots. He spent the final three years of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

McGinest also made two pro bowls and won three Super Bowls before he retired.