Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Recruiting Video

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban isn't exactly known as the life of the party, but Bama's big recruiting weekends have been known to have the Crimson Tide coach "Cupid Shuffling" his way to talented class after talented class.

This weekend was no different, as video surfaced on Sunday of Saban hitting his favorite dance while hosting some of the nation's best recruits.

The football world reacted to Saint Nick's moves on social media.

"Saban got sauce!" a user laughed.

"This is It The Reason That Social Media Is Great Absolutely Amazing," another said.

"Y'all hate on Nick Saban all you want. Man knows what brings the people together," tweeted 247's Thomas Goldkamp.

"This Nick Saban shuffle is just as deadly as Mario’s shoes…. Nick is pure evil for this," another replied.

"The Sugar Bowl shuffle?"

Legendary stuff from Fun Guy Nick.