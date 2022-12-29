Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 03: The Connecticut Huskies play the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 3, 2011 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bearcats defeated the Connecticut Huskies 35-27. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that.

According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.

"The Cincinnati Chili Bowl" is the name of the new bowl game and plans are already underway to begin next year. All they need is final approval from the NCAA.

Football fans are a bit mixed on the idea. While some love the idea of having a bowl game where chili would be dumped on the bowl game winner, fans of FC Cincinnati don't like the idea of their pitch being messed up by a college football game.

Bowl season has recently come under fire for having too many matchups that just aren't compelling. Between that and players opting out of bowl games at an increasingly high rate, there isn't a ton of demand for the games among casual fans.

But at the local level, bowl games probably do quite a lot for the local economy. With not much going on at TQL Stadium during the MLS offseason, perhaps this will have more benefits locally than for the players playing the game.

Would you watch the Cincinnati Chili Bowl?