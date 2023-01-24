Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 16: Members of the Oklahoma Sooners spirit squad perform before the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Tulane 56-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens II has announced his decision to enter the 2023 transfer portal.

Despite being a graduate transfer, he has three more years of remaining collegiate eligibility.

Bowens took to Twitter with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Crimson and cream forever…thank you. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years if eligibility," he wrote.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Go and be great Micah!" one fan wrote.

"Wish he woulda played against Texas I always saw a little Kyler Murray in him," another said.

"Wishing you all the best, Micah! Go be great - Sooner for life!!!!" another added.

Bowens initially committed to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. But after not playing his freshman season, the Las Vegas native decided to make his way over to Norman.

Bowens never found consistent playing time with the Sooners either, stuck on the quarterback depth chart behind Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams in 2021, and Dillon Gabriel in 2022.