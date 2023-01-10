Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference.
Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's championship press conference this morning — wonder why [laughs]. Brock Bowers will be taking his place."
The football world reacted to Stetson's absence on Twitter.
"Stetson Bennett is hungover as hell and at his advanced age hangovers are no joke," a user replied.
"Enjoy all of it Stetson," another laughed.
"That boy hungover until 2025 lmao."
"Lmaooo Stets a legend for real," a fan tweeted.
"Stetson right now."
With Monday night's win, Bennett and the Bulldogs cemented themselves in UGA and college football history.
It's fair to say right now that Georgia runs college football until further notice.