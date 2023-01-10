Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference.

Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's championship press conference this morning — wonder why [laughs]. Brock Bowers will be taking his place."

The football world reacted to Stetson's absence on Twitter.

"Stetson Bennett is hungover as hell and at his advanced age hangovers are no joke," a user replied.

"Enjoy all of it Stetson," another laughed.

"That boy hungover until 2025 lmao."

"Lmaooo Stets a legend for real," a fan tweeted.

"Stetson right now."

With Monday night's win, Bennett and the Bulldogs cemented themselves in UGA and college football history.

It's fair to say right now that Georgia runs college football until further notice.