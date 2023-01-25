Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Draft Prediction

Stetson Bennett is one of the most accomplished players in Georgia football history, but his NFL prospects don't quite match his resume according to Mel Kiper Jr.

According to the longtime draft analyst, the UGA QB grades out as a Day 2-3 pick:

Interesting guy. This guy wins games, he's a gutty competitor. He had guys leaving that program after last year, this year no fall back. He didn't have all the pieces they had back in 2021 this season. Yet he still leads his team to a national title. ... Stetson Bennett to me will probably end up being about a third-round draft choice.

The football world reacted to Kiper's opinion on Wednesday.

"He's not wrong," a user said.

"Because some NFL team is going to do some stupid s---. It happens every year," a fan replied. "But he shouldn't go before the 7th."

"I think he's gonna be a better pro than people think it's just hilarious that he's gonna be 30 by the time his rookie deal ends," another tweeted.

"Put some respek on his name… Stequavious Bennett. First of His Name, GOAT of the Dawgs and the Kirby Champions, Lord of the New Kingdom, and Protector of the Dynasty."

"Patriots looking for a new slot WR that bad?" another asked.

Where would you draft Bennett if you were a GM?