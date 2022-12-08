Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for the 2023 season. He will join the Sooners for his fifth and final season of college football.

In 12 games for the Gamecocks this past year, Stogner had 20 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown. Under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, he had 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons.

Oklahoma fans and even players like Marvin Mims are delighted to have Stogner back in the fold. South Carolina Gamecock fans are thanking him for being a part of their program for the 2022 season.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Austin Stogner was a four-star prospect and the No. 121 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 3 tight end in the nation and the No. 19 prospect from the state of Texas.

Stogner didn't see a ton of action in passing game as a true freshman in 2019, but had seven receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns that year. Both touchdowns came in a crucial road win over Baylor.

Stogner saw even more action in 2020 and had a career-high 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns that season.

Now he's back for one more run in Norman, Oklahoma.