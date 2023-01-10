Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game.

Jackson didn't play much this season due to Max Duggan being the starter. He only completed five passes for 63 yards and no touchdowns.

Still, this is a talented player and college football fans know it.

Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the seventh-best player in his home state (Illinois), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 32 quarterback recruit and the No. 374 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll have to see where this talented player ends up next.