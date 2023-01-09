Football World Reacts To The Tim Tebow Announcement

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 06: Tim Tebow is inducted into the Ring of Honor during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigersat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow was amongst the 18 former players selected for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

In his first year of eligibility, Tebow headlines this year's HOF class along with all-time great college running back Reggie Bush.

Tebow, one of the most decorated players in college football history, is a two-time National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"One of the most well-deserved inductions ever," one fan wrote.

"Class act both on and off the field. Congrats Tim!" another added.

"The greatest college football QB of all time," another said.

Tebow finished his four-year career in Gainesville with 9,285 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also notched 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground.

As one of the most influential college football athletes of all time, there's no question that Tebow deserves this first-ballot honor.