Football World Reacts To The Tyrone Wheatley Announcement

After spending the 2022 season on the ill-fated Denver Broncos coaching staff, legendary Michigan running back-turned-coach Tyrone Wheatley has landed on his feet with a new head coaching job.

On Thursday, Wheatley was announced as the new head coach of Wayne State University in Detroit. In a statement, he said that it feels good to return to his home state of Michigan and he is looking forward to recruiting and coaching for the Warriors.

"First of all I would like to thank Wayne State University, President M. Roy Wilson and athletic director Erika Wallace for the opportunity to lead a great university and its football team," Wheatley said, via WSUathletics.com. "Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department. This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University."

Tyrone Wheatley was a superstar during the Gary Moeller era of Michigan football.

Tyrone Wheatley was a superstar during the Gary Moeller era of Michigan football. From 1991 to 1994 he was the Wolverines' star running back, helping them to two Big Ten titles and a Rose Bowl win over Washington in 1993.

Wheatley rushed for 4,178 yards and 47 touchdowns during his four years at Michigan, both of which remain top five marks in school history.

After a 10-year NFL career, Wheatley went into coaching, starting in high school and working his way through the ranks until Jim Harbaugh hired him as running backs coach in 2015.

Wheatley served as head coach at Morgan State from 2019 to 2021, going 5-18 before joining the Broncos for the 2022 season.