Football World Reacts To The Wild Drake Maye Rumor

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 10: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the NCAA football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia State Panthers on September 10th, 2022 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There was a time when North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye could've left the program earlier this month.

After North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo left for Wisconsin, some pundits thought Maye would follow suit but he ended up reaffirming his commitment to the program.

Despite that, it didn't stop other programs from trying to poach Maye. According to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, he heard that there were two schools that offered Maye $5 million to transfer.

Narduzzi won't say who the schools are, but it's clear that he's unhappy about it.

"It's a sad, sad deal," Narduzzi said.

This has led the college football community to try and guess who the schools were while also not be surprised that this potentially happened.

While some other fans are upset, this is only going to keep happening.

NIL has changed the landscape of college recruiting and it will continue to keep changing it for years to come.