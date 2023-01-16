Football World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Drama

Lisa Wilson/Instagram.

The mother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is once again causing a bit of a stir on social media.

This time, though, it has to do with Zach's younger brother, a promising football recruit in the class of 2024.

Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Utah, took a visit to the rival Utes over the weekend. Zach Wilson, of course, attended BYU.

It's safe to say that fans aren't happy with the idea of the Wilson family going back to Utah after Zach attended rival BYU.

"BYU has their hooks in those parents. I would love to have him but think BYU is a hard thing to pass up for them now," one fan wrote.

"They were a Utah family before Zach didn’t get a single consideration from Whitt. They are happy to bring their fandom back home," one fan added.

"I feel bad for Isaac, he grew up a Utah fan and it’s not his fault that Utah told his brother no at the time because they already had their QB commit. Respect to Lisa for joining Isaac and sticking up for all of her kids," one fan added.

"A lot of tweets are going to be deleted if he commits. Also - a 4 kid from Utah with interest? We want him," one fan wrote.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Isaac Wilson, meanwhile, already has some big-time scholarship offers, though Utah could be a serious player.