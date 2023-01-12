Football World Reacts To Throwback Deion Sanders Clip

Credit: Al Bello/Allsport

No one has dominated the football world more than Deion Sanders over the past few years.

After taking over as the head coach at Jackson State, Sanders took the program to new heights before leaving to become the head coach at Colorado. He found immediate success on the recruiting trail and looks to be headed in the right direction.

Flash back to his NFL career and there's not much Sanders has attempted without finding incredible success. Well, there was one thing.

An old episode of 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' started floating around social media. Sanders was featured in an episode in 2014 and it was very clear he wasn't comfortable with life in the wild.

The pair stumbled upon a snake which Bear said would be their dinner.

Sanders didn't take it well.

At one point during the video, Grylls chases Sanders with a snake. Fans couldn't get enough.

"High stepping prime time," one fan joked.

"They said you were fast," added another.

"Deion still got that 4.2 40," joked a third.

What would you do in that situation?