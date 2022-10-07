Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan.

The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA.

He put fans fears to rest on Thursday with a post on social media. He and the rest of the Fox football crew were celebrating Curt Menefee, who earned his Masters degree in Public Policy & Administration from Northwestern University.

Fans loved seeing Strahan and the crew back together again - in a somewhat different setting.

"MMA fighters have cauliflower ears. NFL players got those fingers!" said one fan, noticing Strahan's hand on Howie Long's shoulder.

"Love this crew on football day!!!" another fan said.

Congratulations are in order for Curt!