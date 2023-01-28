Football World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Update

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Clyde Christensen provided some insight into the split between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

He told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Brady was "somewhat blindsided" when decided to end their marriage of more than 13 years. In fact, the divorce led to a 15-pound weight loss for Brady.

Here's what Christensen had to say, via the Tampa Bay Times:

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

The football world took to social media to react to the latest news.

"He lost that good divorce weight, it comes off fast I've been there lol," joked one fan.

Others didn't feel too bad for Brady.

"He chose to leave his wife for football, I have 0 sympathy for him," a fan said.

Some don't think it's news that Brady was heartbroken after his divorce.

"Man is sad after divorce. Breaking news!" added another.

Gisele appears to have jumped into a new romance, while Brady appears to be taking things a bit slower.