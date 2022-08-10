Football World Reacts To Tough Sam Hartman News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the Wake Forest football team announced star quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely.

Following a workout on Tuesday, Hartman sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football. Details surrounding the medical condition will not be released publicly.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement released by the school. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches."

Fans are devastated by the news, but hoping for a quick recovery.

"Man ... best wishes to Sam Hartman. Hope to see him healthy and on the field soon," ESPN's Bill Connelly said.

"I've not covered many guys more thoughtful, passionate and insightful than Sam Hartman. Really hope he's able to get back to what he loves soon," football reporter David Hale said.

Hartman, a three-year starter, had a breakout season in 2021 as he led Wake to the ACC Atlantic Division title. He also helped to team to a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers, while throwing for 4,228 yards and accounting for 50 total touchdowns on the year.