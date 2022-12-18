Football World Reacts To Trace McSorley's Appearance Today

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 22: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on in the first half during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

In a surprise turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals have been forced to turn to backup quarterback Trace McSorley for today's game against the Denver Broncos.

After losing Kyler Murray to a torn ACL last week, the Cardinals went with veteran Colt McCoy this week. Unfortunately, McCoy's day ended in the first half with a concussion.

As a result, the Cardinals were forced to turn to McSorley, who has played sparingly for the Cardinals this year as the team's third-string quarterback. He's looked like a quarterback who's barely played too, completing just two of six passes for 22 yards in the first half.

NFL fans aren't exactly thrilled by McSorley's appearance either. Many are rolling their eyes at the idea of having to watch McSorley battle with Brett Rypien today and McSorley potentially face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week:

Trace McSorley was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft after an historic career at Penn State. He saw only one snap as a rookie but got his first career touchdown pass in 2020.

However, McSorley has had trouble getting onto the field due to his limited abilities. He signed with the Cardinals in 2021 but didn't play a single down.

Arizona brought him back the following year and kept him on their practice squad before elevating him to the main roster a few days into the season.

Now the Cardinals need him to help the win a game.