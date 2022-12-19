Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Top Schools List

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Now that two-way true freshman Travis Hunter has officially hit the transfer portal, several teams have emerged as contenders for his talents outside of Colorado.

Per On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, although Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are the team to watch, several other schools including Georgia, Miami and USC have emerged as competition.

The football world reacted to Monday's interesting developments out of the portal.

"He's not going anywhere but Colorado....take this down," a user laughed. "Clickbait."

"It definitely would shock me if he go anywhere but Colorado," another said.

"Don’t fall for it. It hurts. I respect that he is leaving us be. Thank you for not giving us false hope again," a Florida State fan tweeted.

"Ok... let's get him," a Miami account replied.

"Will personally have to fight Mario and them if he lands there. Anywhere else PLEASE," another Noles fan pleaded.

Is there any chance Hunter finds himself outside of Boulder in 2023?