Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Transfer Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis Hunter will continue his college football journey under Deion Sanders.

As expected, the former No. 1 overall recruit is following Coach Prime to Boulder and joining the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Hunter shared a video signing his letter of intent on Wednesday night.

"I felt like I learned a lot from him at Jackson State, so I'm going to stick with him," Hunter said. "... He's got a gold jacket and now we're playing in black and gold."

The football world took to Twitter to react to this commitment decision from Hunter.

"That’s the Prime effect," one fan wrote.

"Who could’ve seen this coming?!?!" another said sarcastically.

"They legit are gonna go from one of the worst teams in CFB to a top 15 team in one year lol the transfer portal is crazy," another added.

Sanders flipped Hunter from Florida State prior to the 2022 season, making the young cornerback the highest-ranked recruit in Jackson State history. As both a defensive back and wide receiver, Hunter is the highest-ranked player in this year's transfer class.

This addition should be a major spark for the Colorado program.