Football World Reacts To Travon Walker's First Start

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Travon Walker was able to notch his first career NFL sack on Thursday night.

It came about midway through the first quarter of the Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Walker was able to beat his man and sack Raiders quarterback Jared Stidham for a five-yard loss.

Here's the play:

NFL fans and media members know that Walker is going to be a big problem for offensive linemen this year.

"Travon Walker continues his impressive preseason debut with a sack. He's been all over the place," another fan tweeted.

"Travon Walker just looks different. Special type of player," Demetrius Harvey tweeted.

Walker was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after he shot up all of the draft boards during his senior year at Georgia.

Based on his play so far, he's showing that the Jaguars were right to pick him.