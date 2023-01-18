Football World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Saturday Record

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence's perfect record on Saturdays almost came to an end last Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were down by 27 points late in the second quarter but managed to orchestrate one of the best playoff comebacks in NFL history. They outscored the Los Angeles Chargers 31-3 over the next two quarters to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

Lawrence is now 37-0 all-time when playing on Saturday, whether it's in the NFL, college, or high school.

When he was asked about that record on Tuesday, he said he tries not to think about it.

“I take a lot of pride in it because we play on a Saturday again,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “It is what it is. I don’t really think about that. I think about we’ve got to win this game to keep going, keep playing, and keep our season alive. That’s what I think about, trying to go 38-0 if you want to put it that way. About that streak or whatever, it’s honestly kind of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday games at all three levels."

Lawrence will try and get to 38-0 when the Jaguars take on the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.