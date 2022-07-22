Football World Reacts To Troubling J.K. Dobbins News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have a slew of key players on their PUP list as training camp gets underway — including running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2021 NFL season.

There was originally optimism that Dobbins would be able to return to the field before the start of 2022 training camp. The 23-year-old running back even said himself that he may not have go on the PUP list earlier this week.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate update for the Ravens running back.

"But according to J.K. Dobbins, he wasn't gonna go on the PUP..." one fan wrote.

"I think the Ravens are the most injured NFL team I’ve ever seen," another said.

"Death, taxes, and the Ravens being ravaged by injuries before the reason even starts," another added.

In addition to Dobbins, backup running back Gus Edwards is also on the PUP list due to the ACL he suffered before the 2021 season. The only active running backs currently listed on the Baltimore depth chart are veteran journeyman Mike Davis and rookie RB Tyler Badie.

Hopefully Dobbins' PUP designation is just precautionary and he's able to return before Week 1 of the 2022 season.