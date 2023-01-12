Football World Reacts To Troubling Jim Harbaugh Report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This Jim Harbaugh situation continues to get weirder and weirder.

The Michigan head coach is again flirting with a return to the NFL even though he released a statement last week where he said he expected to be the head coach at Michigan next season.

More details have now surfaced regarding Harbaugh, including a report about how he was going to sign an extension with Michigan this week before it fell through. It reportedly fell through due to a disagreement with Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

Had the deal been agreed to, it would've made Harbaugh one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten.

Michigan fans are getting a bit antsy since they don't want to see Harbaugh bolt for an NFL team.

"This is an absolute joke," one fan tweeted.

"As an alum, all I can say is that the administrative dysfunction at UofM is really alarming. Manuel is just one of the guys who just isn't up to his job," another fan tweeted.

It remains to be seen how this story ends.