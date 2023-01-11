Football World Reacts To Troubling Northwestern Report

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Ryan Field as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Indiana Hoosiers on September 29, 2012 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Indiana 44-29. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A troubling report has emerged regarding a Big Ten football program this afternoon.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern initiated an investigation into hazing allegations within the program. The report notes the allegations stem from this season.

"#Northwestern has initiated an investigation into an allegation of hazing within the program that occurred after the 2022 season, the school has told ESPN. An independent attorney has been appointed to lead the inquiry. AD Derrick Gragg informed the team today," Rittenberg said.

Needless to say, Northwestern fans and alumni are not thrilled with the allegations facing the program.

"Brother, WHAT," JP Acosta said.

"I want to reserve judgement here, but this being after the season seems bizarre," added another, noting the Wildcats tough 2022 season.

"Man Pat Fitzgerald’s stans are really going to have to do some Simone Biles mental gymnastics," added another.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.