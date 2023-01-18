Football World Reacts To Troubling Report About Michigan Coach

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

There are some rather troubling allegations coming out of Ann Arbor this week involving one of their top assistant coaches.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, the University of Michigan have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid a police investigation into a "report of computer access crimes." In a statement to ESPN, Weiss said that he is aware of the investigation and is cooperating.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

The wider football world is simply stunned by the revelations and implications of this report. Though as always, more than a few fans are taking the opportunity to have a laugh at the Wolverines' expense:

Matt Weiss has been coaching football since he graduated from Vanderbilt in 2003. But since 2009, he's been a rising star in the coaching ranks - specifically within teams coached by the Harbaugh family.

As a member of John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens until 2020, Weiss coached just about every position on the team in some capacity. Upon joining the Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines in 2021, he was named QBs coach and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

Details on the investigation are still scarce but there's a wide range of penalties both legally and occupationally that Weiss could face depending on what is found.

Will Matt Weiss be able to keep his job at Michigan when all is said and done?