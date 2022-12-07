Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is interviewed by ESPN commentator Rece Davis after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone.

In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would go to USC for college. But he said that his father wanted him to go to Alabama and learn under Nick Saban instead.

Tua wound up taking one unofficial visit to USC in 2015 before shifting his focus solely to Alabama. He committed to Alabama in 2016 and joined them in 2017. And the rest is history.

College football fans - especially Alabama fans - are thanking Tua's father, Galu Tagovailoa, for being the "voice of reason" and convincing his son to go to Tuscaloosa rather than Southern California:

As a freshman in 2017, Tua Tagovailoa mostly got spot duty for the Alabama Crimson Tide during blowout wins. But he made his name on the national stage in the National Championship Game, replacing Jalen Hurts at halftime to lead them to an overtime win over Georgia.

Over the next two years, Tua would shatter records as the starting quarterback of the Crimson Tide. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a sophomore in 2018.

Sadly, an injury ended his college football career in the middle of the 2019 season and nearly threatened his professional career.

But Tua has a permanent place in Alabama lore now. And the Crimson Tide have Galu Tagovailoa to thank for that.