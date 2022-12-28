Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Derrick Henry News

Derrick Henry has been listed as doubtful for tomorrow's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The superstar running back notched limited participation in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but is unlikely to take the field for his team tomorrow night as he continues to deal with a hip injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

Fantasy football fans with Henry on their playoff rosters are especially upset.

"Never doing fantasy again," one wrote.

"Don’t do this to me the week of finals…" another said.

"Of course this happens to me championship week," another added.

Henry is listed with a hip injury, but this doubtful status could be more of a load management strategy. Tomorrow night's game against the Cowboys has no effect on the Titans' postseason fate.

The winner of Week 18's matchup between Tennessee and Jacksonville will claim the AFC South crown and punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Titans are likely being extra cautious with Henry's injury status due to this postseason scenario.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Nashville.