Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats.

Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.

“First of all, Scott Frost, he is struggling,” Urban Meyer said. “But he’s a proven, because of track record that he took over a program [UCF] that was really struggling, took them in their opinions to a national championship–at Central Florida. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a national champion as a player. I mean, the guy is a tough guy. Sat in meetings with him, he’s a very smart guy."

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to Meyer's comments.

"Three years prior to his arrival they went 12-1 and won the Fiesta Bowl, that was a program that had an anomalously bad year in 2015," one fan said about Frost's time at UCF.

Others believe Meyer might be interested in the Nebraska job.

"Urban complimentary. Good sign he might be interested in the Nebraska job," a fan said.

