Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid.

We hadn’t heard much from Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer. That changed earlier this week, though.

The wife of the longtime football coach took to Twitter to make an announcement. Shelley Meyer announced that she was quitting Twitter.

“This will be my last post on Twitter. Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway,” she wrote.

“We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.

“To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.

“#FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos

“PS I will be deleting right as I post this so I will not see responses. Much love!”

Shelley Meyer’s account has since been deleted.

Urban Meyer’s wife issues a statement: https://t.co/4YOe64xzvk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

There has been a lot of talk about Urban Meyer and his family this week. Fair or not, that’s what happens when you’re a public figure and you are spotted doing what the Jaguars head coach did.

Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, also took to social media to release a message.

Here’s what she wrote, via her Instagram:

“The reality of it is as much of our lives might seem different than everybody else’s we’re still human. We have human things that we deal with and this is one of those things, but the good news is we know my dad and we know his character and he’s literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life.”

A close family friend of the Meyers, Tim Tebow, also spoke about the situation.

“When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley. … Coach shared with me that [this has been] one of the hardest times of his life,” the former Florida Gators standout said on First Take.

.@TimTebow shares the advice he gave Urban Meyer. "When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley. … Coach shared with me that [this has been] one of the hardest times of his life." pic.twitter.com/Rqn9q5vH8L — First Take (@FirstTake) October 8, 2021

Meyer and the Jaguars will return to football on Sunday.

Jacksonville and Tennessee are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.