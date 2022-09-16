Football World Reacts To Vicious Derwin James Tackle On Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch in front of Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

When healthy, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr is one of the best players in the game.

Well, he's healthy tonight. During Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, James laid down one of the nastiest hits the NFL has seen in quite some time.

He lifted up tight end Travis Kelce and body-slammed him to the ground - with the ball shooting into the air.

Fans loved it.

"Travis Kelce needs to work on his selling. Kid’s never gonna make it in the biz," said another.

"I DONT KNOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED HERE BUT WHAT THE HECK IS THAT THATS NOT ALLOWED WHEN HAS THAT BEEN ALLOWED," another fan said confused about the rules.

In the end, the Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal that knotted the game at 17 points apiece. Kansas City eventually scored on a pick-six and hold a 24-17 lead.